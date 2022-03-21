US not optimistic about Ukraine talks

The Ambassador said she saw little chance of a breakthrough.



"We have supported the negotiations that (Ukrainian) President Zelensky has attempted with the Russians, and I use the word attempted because the negotiations seem to be one-sided, and the Russians have not leaned in to any possibility for a negotiated and diplomatic solution," she said.



"We tried before Russia decided to move forward in this brutal attack on Ukraine and those diplomatic efforts were not responded to well by the Russians, and they're not responding now. But we're still hopeful that the Ukrainian effort will end this brutal war."