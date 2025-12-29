US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantee as part of peace plan: Zelenskyy

The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees lasting 15 years as part of a proposed peace framework, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, 29 December, while making clear that Kyiv believes a far longer commitment — closer to 50 years — would be necessary to credibly deter future Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy’s comments followed talks with US President Donald Trump, who hosted the Ukrainian leader at his Florida resort at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday as Washington intensifies a US-led diplomatic push to end the nearly four-year war. Trump said after the meeting that Ukraine and Russia were “closer than ever before” to a settlement, while also conceding that months of negotiations could still unravel.

“Without security guarantees, realistically, this war will not end,” Zelenskyy said in voice messages sent to reporters via WhatsApp, underlining Kyiv’s long-standing insistence that any ceasefire or peace deal must be anchored in enforceable protections.

Though the precise contours of the proposed guarantees have not been made public, Zelenskyy said they would include mechanisms for monitoring a peace agreement and the “presence” of international partners. He did not elaborate on what form that presence might take, a sensitive issue given that Russia has repeatedly stated it will not accept the deployment of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil.