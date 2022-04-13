US Oklahoma governor signs bill banning near-all abortions into law
Under the law, performing an abortion in the state will become a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine
Republican Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma in the US, has signed a bill that would make almost all abortions illegal into law.
"We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma," Xinhua news agency reported citing Stitt on Tuesday.
"I know this bill will be challenged immediately by liberal activists from the coast," the governor added.
Under the law, performing an abortion in the state will become a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. It allows only one exception for a medical emergency performed to save the life of the mother.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki condemned the measure, calling it "one of the most extreme state laws signed into law to date" while urging US Congress to pass the Woman's Health Protection Act.
"Make no mistake: the actions today in Oklahoma are a part of disturbing national trend attacking women's rights and the Biden Administration will continue to stand with women in Oklahoma and across the country in the fight to defend their freedom to make their own choices about their futures," she said.
The number of US states passing restrictive abortion laws has grown in recent years. In the past month, Arizona and Kentucky state legislatures voted to approve a 15-week ban on abortions while Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
States like South Dakota and Tennessee have also moved legislation that takes aim at medication abortion, requiring women to make multiple trips to their doctor's office in order to receive the two-dose regimen, according to local media reports.
