US Oklahoma governor signs bill banning near-all abortions into law

Under the law, performing an abortion in the state will become a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. It allows only one exception for a medical emergency performed to save the life of the mother.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki condemned the measure, calling it "one of the most extreme state laws signed into law to date" while urging US Congress to pass the Woman's Health Protection Act.



"Make no mistake: the actions today in Oklahoma are a part of disturbing national trend attacking women's rights and the Biden Administration will continue to stand with women in Oklahoma and across the country in the fight to defend their freedom to make their own choices about their futures," she said.