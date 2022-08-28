U.S Open 2022: Serena and Venus Williams receive doubles wild card

The duo is the most recent team to hold all four major doubles titles at one time, having won 2009 Wimbledon, 2009 U.S Open, 2010 Australian Open, and 2010 French Open.

Earlier this month, Serena confirmed the U.S Open would be her final tournament before evolving away from tennis. In singles, she is set to face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first round on Monday night.



Venus Williams will play her first-round match on Tuesday against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.