US panel votes to make Trump's tax returns public

US Presidents are not required by law to release their tax returns, but for decades they have done so voluntarily.



But Trump broke with tradition in 2016 by refusing to release any of his personal tax returns, becoming the first since Richard Nixon in 1972 to decline to publicly release his tax returns while campaigning for office.



At the time, he said he would do so after an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audit had concluded.



It however, remains unclear when the public will get to see the former President's financial documents which stem from 2015-20.



"This is one of the most important votes I will ever cast as a member of Congress, and I stand by it 100 per cent," the BBC quoted committee member, Pennsylvania Democrat Brendan Boyle, as saying on Tuesday night.



But Kevin Brady, the Republican on the committee, said Democrats had just "unleashed a dangerous new political weapon."



"Congress' enemies list is back. Every American taxpayer who may get on the wrong side of majority in Congress is now at risk," said the Texas Congressman.



In response to the development, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung accused the House Democrats of playing politics for moving to release his tax returns to the public.



"This unprecedented leak by lameduck Democrats is proof they are playing a political game they are losing," CNN quoted Cheung as saying.



"If this injustice can happen to President Trump, it can happen to all Americans without cause."



In 2020, the New York Times had obtained leaked copies of 18 years of Trump's tax returns, reports the BBC.