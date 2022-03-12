US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

Duggal is the recipient of numerous civic awards, including being recognised with the Western Regional Leadership Award by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, as a Community Hero by the California State Assembly, and as one of the Most Powerful Women in California by the National Diversity Council.



She served as National Co-Chair of Women for Biden, and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee, the White House said.



Duggal had been active in Barack Obama's 2008 Presidential campaign and had also been associated with Hillary Clinton's Presidential campaign where she was a member of her campaign's Northern California Steering Committee and the Women for Hillary Committee.