US President Joe Biden announces launch of annual COVID-19 vaccine for Americans above 12 years of age

Biden said that the new vaccine provide the strongest protection from the new Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus, which did not exist when the original vaccine was developed.



As the virus continues to change, we will now be able to update our vaccines annually to target the dominant variant. Just like your annual flu shot, you should get it sometime between Labour Day and Halloween. It's safe, it's easy to get, and it's free, he said.



It's simple, and it's easy to understand: If you are vaccinated and 12 and older, get the new COVID-19 shot this fall. This once-a-year shot can reduce your risk of getting COVID-19, reduce your chance of spreading it to others, and dramatically reduce your risk of severe COVID-19, Biden said.