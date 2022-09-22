US President Joe Biden urges world to help Pakistan after unprecedented floods

We have all seen the appalling images from Pakistan, and this is just at 1.2 degrees of global warming and we are heading for over 3 degrees, the UN chief said at the meeting at UN Headquarters in New York.



Pakistan and the United Nations are expected to announce the revision of the flash appeal early next month for more funds to cope with the devastating floods since the original appeal seeking funding of USD 160 million was not sufficient considering the size of the catastrophe, UN Resident and Humani tarian Coordinator Julien Har neis told the media.



Over the next 10 days, the United Nations and Pakistan would be revising upward the flash appeal as now we need more funds, said Harneis, adding that Pakistan faced a cascading second disaster from diseases as well as malnutrition.



The call for more funds came amid reports that stagnant floodwaters have led to widespread cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhea, mala ria, typhoid, and dengue fever, Geo News reported.



Harneis said people in flood-hit areas were facing different problems, including polluted water and swarms of mosquitoes.



According to the UN humanitarian coordinator, the financial tracking service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs showed that education, logistics, and protection clusters had so far remained unfunded against the requirement of USD 10.2 million for education; USD 1.1 million for logistics, and USD 13.2 million for protection.



Meanwhile, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria has approved USD 10 million to ensure access and distribution of medicines and health services in Pakistan.