US President Joe Biden welcomes ICC war crime arrest warrant against Putin

United States President Joe Biden has welcomed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crime allegations.

Justifying the arrest warrant, Biden said: "He's clearly committed war crimes".

"Well, I think it's justified," Biden added, referring to the warrant. "But the question is: it's not recognised internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point."

"There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable. This was a decision the ICC prosecutor reached independently based on the facts before him." a US State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

War-stricken Ukraine welcomed the ICC announcement, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailing it as a pivotal decision that provides “historic accountability” for crimes committed against Ukraine by Russia.

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andry Yermak, said on Telegram on Friday that the arrest warrant issued for Putin was “just the beginning”.

Russian opposition activists have also welcomed the decision. Ivan Zhdanov, a close ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has tweeted that it was "a symbolic step" but an important one.

Neither the US, Ukraine, Russia or China are members of the ICC, which is based in the Hague in the Netherlands, and has been called the “world’s first permanent international criminal court”. The ICC has 123 member nations globally, but so far, the court has issued only 10 convictions.

Based on an international treaty, called the Rome Statute, the court can prosecute individuals on four offences: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

As the court does not conduct trials in absentia, any Russian officials charged would either have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia.