US proposes $6.9bn in FY 2023 budget for countering Ukraine war

"The administration was on track to reduce the federal deficit by more than $1.3 trillion this year, cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous administration and delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in US history".



"That's the direct result of my administration's strategy to get the pandemic under control and grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out." he added.



The President went on to say that his administration will further "secure our communities by putting more police on the street to engage in accountable community policing, hiring the agents needed to help fight gun crime, and investing in crime prevention and community violence intervention".