The US Department of Labour has proposed the first major overhaul of employment-based labour certification rules in 20 years.

Employers would have to use the same recruitment channels for sponsored jobs as for comparable vacancies and advertise for at least 90 calendar days, up from 30.

The proposal would end exemptions for certain occupations, including nursing and physical therapy, and tighten restrictions on employers that have laid off US workers.

The United States has proposed tightening the rules for employers seeking green cards for foreign workers, requiring them to advertise vacancies for longer and show they made genuine efforts to recruit qualified US applicants.

The Department of Labour unveiled the proposal on Tuesday (17 November), marking the first major revision in two decades to the recruitment test under the Programme Electronic Review Management (PERM) system. Labour certification is the first step for most US employers sponsoring foreign workers for permanent residency.

Longer advertising period and wider recruitment

Under the proposal, companies would be barred from tailoring vacancies to a foreign worker they intend to sponsor. They would also have to use the same recruitment methods for sponsored roles as they do for comparable vacancies.

The department wants to replace traditional print advertisements with recruitment through channels such as company websites, job portals, social media, job fairs and campus hiring. The minimum advertising period would rise from 30 days to 90 calendar days.