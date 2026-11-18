US proposes tougher green card rules for foreign workers
Employers sponsoring workers for permanent residency would have to advertise jobs for at least 90 days and give qualified US applicants greater consideration
The US Department of Labour has proposed the first major overhaul of employment-based labour certification rules in 20 years.
Employers would have to use the same recruitment channels for sponsored jobs as for comparable vacancies and advertise for at least 90 calendar days, up from 30.
The proposal would end exemptions for certain occupations, including nursing and physical therapy, and tighten restrictions on employers that have laid off US workers.
The United States has proposed tightening the rules for employers seeking green cards for foreign workers, requiring them to advertise vacancies for longer and show they made genuine efforts to recruit qualified US applicants.
The Department of Labour unveiled the proposal on Tuesday (17 November), marking the first major revision in two decades to the recruitment test under the Programme Electronic Review Management (PERM) system. Labour certification is the first step for most US employers sponsoring foreign workers for permanent residency.
Longer advertising period and wider recruitment
Under the proposal, companies would be barred from tailoring vacancies to a foreign worker they intend to sponsor. They would also have to use the same recruitment methods for sponsored roles as they do for comparable vacancies.
The department wants to replace traditional print advertisements with recruitment through channels such as company websites, job portals, social media, job fairs and campus hiring. The minimum advertising period would rise from 30 days to 90 calendar days.
“This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labour,” Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said.
Employers already have to test the domestic labour market and establish that no able, willing, qualified and available US worker has applied for the job. The department said the current rules have fallen behind modern hiring practices and allow some companies to recruit differently for sponsored positions.
Exemptions and lay-off rules face overhaul
The proposal would remove an exemption that lets employers bypass the labour market test for certain occupations. Employers recruiting nurses, physical therapists or people for roles requiring exceptional ability in the sciences or arts would have to consider qualified US applicants.
Companies would also have to keep considering qualified workers they have laid off throughout the labour certification and immigrant petition processes. Certain employers that laid off US workers in the previous two years would be barred from seeking permanent labour certification for the same or similar jobs.
With PTI inputs