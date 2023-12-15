US recorded 2 lakh illegal Indian immigrants in last five years: MEA

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has said US authorities have documented 200,000 (2 lakh) illegal Indian immigrants in the last five years with the highest number of 96,917 reported in 2022-23. The ministry was citing data from American homeland security.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said the US authorities came across 8,027 illegal Indian immigrants in 2018-19, 1,227 in 2019-20 and 30,662 in 2020-21. The number in 2021-22 was 63,927 while 96,917 cases were reported in 2022-23.

Muraleedharan said the data regarding the number of illegal Indian immigrants encountered by US authorities are based on immigration statistics published on the US Customs and Border Protection website, and the data is as per the US fiscal year (October-September).

"The government accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad," he said, adding that recruitment of Indian nationals for overseas employment is regulated under the Emigration Act 1983.