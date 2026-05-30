US revokes Xinhua journalist’s visa after China expels NYT correspondent

The Trump administration has revoked the US visa of a Chinese journalist employed by state-run news agency Xinhua, in what appears to be a retaliatory response to Beijing’s expulsion of a New York Times correspondent in February.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed that the journalist’s visa had been cancelled. The individual spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions surrounding visa matters. A State Department official also acknowledged that plans were in place to revoke the visa.

The move follows China’s decision to expel Vivian Wang, a New York Times correspondent based in China, in a case widely linked to the newspaper’s DealBook Summit event featuring Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te — despite Wang having no involvement in the programme.

The action marks one of the relatively rare instances in which Washington has directly answered Beijing’s removal of an American journalist with reciprocal measures.

The New York Times, which first reported the US decision, said it does not support government interference in journalists’ work or press credentials. In a statement issued Friday, 29 May, the newspaper called for Wang’s reinstatement and urged both countries to restore journalistic access.

“The Chinese government’s decision to expel Vivian Wang is wrong,” executive editor Joseph Kahn said in a statement published on the newspaper’s corporate website. He argued that the move would further limit independent reporting on China at a time of heightened global importance.

China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dispute unfolds against a backdrop of sharply reduced US media presence in China, where repeated clashes over journalist visas and accreditation have already left several American news organisations operating with limited staff.