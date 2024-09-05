US sanctions Russian journalists over influence campaign

The US on Wednesday, 4 September announced sweeping actions targeting Russian government-backed efforts to conduct a malign influence campaign in America, that included the sanctioning of 10 individuals and two entities, the seizure of 32 Internet domain names used in the operation and charges filed against two employees of RT, a Russian state-run media outlet previously called Russia Today.

The individuals designated included RT's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonova Simonyan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Elizaveta Yuryevna Brodskaia, and Anton Sergeyvich Anisimov, another RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief.

The indicted individuals were RT employees Kostiantyn Kalashnikov, 31, and Elena Afanasyeva, 27.

They had used a US company based in Tennessee to create and put out content intended to spread misinformation.

That company was funded by RT, the US Department of Justice has alleged. They remain at large.

These two individuals have been charged with violating a US law that requires foreign agents to register with the government for money laundering.

"The Justice Department is seizing 32 internet domains that the Russian government and Russian government-sponsored actors have used to engage in a covert campaign to interfere in and influence the outcome of our country's elections," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.

"As alleged in our court filings, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, including Sergei Kiriyenko, directed Russian public relations companies to promote disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a campaign to influence the 2024 US presidential election," he added.