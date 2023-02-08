US says Chinese balloon also spied on India, others

Debris of the balloon and its payload were salvaged off the coast of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina a day after it was shot down.



The development came at a time when the two countries were moving to put the relationship on an even keel, building on the first in-person summit between Presidents Joe Biden of the US and Xi Jingping of China on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called off a scheduled visit to Beijing for wide-ranging talks, including a meeting with President Xi, even after China had expressed regret in a rare display of contrition -- it said the "airship" was meant to study weather and had strayed into American airspace.



China also expressed regret over the incident.