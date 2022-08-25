US sees India as its indispensable partner: White House

The United States, she said, has been very clear on where it stands with Ukraine. "We just announced a USD 3 billion additional security assistance to the country to make sure that the people are continuing to fight for their freedom. We have been -- it's not just us. You see that with our allies and partners. You see a very unified NATO that -- and they are unified because of the leadership of this President," she asserted.



"You're seeing that NATO is going to expand by two more countries. So, this shows the strength in the West and how much we have come together in supporting Ukraine. And so, we've been very clear on where we stand. It is important to make sure that when a country is fighting for their freedom, fighting for their democracy, for their sovereignty, that we support that," the press secretary said.