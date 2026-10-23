US senators question Meta over No Kings Instagram shutdown

Five Democratic senators seek answers from Meta over the suspension of the No Kings Coalition’s Instagram account

Lawmakers ask whether Meta discussed the protests with the Trump administration and request a response by 29 October

Meta blames an automated enforcement error, but organisers say access remained blocked for hours after the page reappeared

Five Democratic US senators have demanded an explanation from Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg over the temporary suspension of the No Kings Coalition’s Instagram account, including whether the company communicated with the Trump administration about the protests.

In a letter released on Thursday, Chris Van Hollen, Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy asked Meta to respond by 29 October. Their questions cover the decision to remove the account, delays in restoring administrators’ access and measures to prevent similar disruptions before election day.

The account was suspended on 17 October during nationwide demonstrations and the coalition’s early-voting mobilisation. The senators sought clarification on whether a person or an automated system authorised the action.

They also requested records of communications with the administration concerning No Kings or other pro-democracy protests. The letter questions the possibility of political influence but provides no evidence that the administration ordered the suspension.

Meta has apologised and attributed the incident to an automated enforcement error. However, the senators challenged its shifting explanations and sought assurances about the protection of accounts carrying election-related and civic information.

Meta communications executive Andy Stone initially said unusually frequent posting, sharing or commenting had triggered the action. He later said engineers had identified activity involving the reading of profiles, posts and hashtags as the primary cause.