US Senators reach narrow deal on gun safety

The Senators' announcement came a day after Americans gathered across the US to decry rising gun violence and urge politicians to take action in the wake of several mass shootings over the past few weeks.



At least 17 people were killed and 62 others injured in 11 mass shootings across the US earlier this month.



Last week, three people died and 14 others were injured following a shooting outside a nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Ten people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store on May 14, while 19 children and two teachers were shot dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.