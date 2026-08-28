US senators seek accountability for deaths of nine Americans in West Bank
Eleven senators back a resolution compelling the State Department to report its findings to Congress
A group of US senators is preparing to introduce a resolution requiring the State Department to report to Congress on rising violence in the occupied West Bank, including the deaths of nine American citizens in recent years.
Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine and independent Senator Bernie Sanders announced the initiative on Thursday alongside eight other lawmakers. They plan to introduce the measure when the Senate reconvenes.
The proposed resolution would seek information about investigations into the deaths of Americans allegedly killed by violent Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces. It would also require a broader assessment of human rights conditions in the West Bank, including the treatment and detention of Palestinian children.
The lawmakers said nine Americans had been killed in the territory in recent years, while others had been detained. They accused both the Israeli and US governments of failing to ensure accountability or justice in these cases.
Van Hollen said the administration had repeatedly described the safety of Americans abroad as one of its highest priorities. The families of those killed, the American public and Congress therefore deserved answers about the deaths and the wider escalation in violence, he added.
The proposed measure is a Section 502B privileged resolution under the Foreign Assistance Act. If adopted, it would compel the State Department to provide Congress with information about the human rights record of a country receiving US security assistance.
The resolution would request assessments of Israeli investigations into attacks involving Americans, including incidents attributed to settlers and security personnel. It would also seek the State Department’s evaluation of worsening instability in the West Bank.
Kaine said growing settler violence was killing and injuring both Americans and Palestinians, while accusing the Israeli government of failing to respond adequately. Such violence also threatened the region’s long-term security, he said.
He urged Israel to restrict illegal settlement activity, prosecute violent settlers and protect Palestinians and Americans living in or visiting the West Bank.
Sanders said Palestinians had faced attacks by settlers and Israeli security forces without meaningful accountability. He also questioned Washington’s continued financial support for Israel while such actions remained unaddressed.
The other senators backing the measure are Jeff Merkley, Mazie Hirono, Martin Heinrich, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Tina Smith, Ben Ray Luján and Peter Welch.
The lawmakers did not disclose the identities of all nine Americans or provide details about each death in their announcement. Neither the State Department nor the Israeli government was quoted responding to the allegations.
The resolution has not yet been formally introduced or put to a vote. If approved, it would require the State Department to submit its findings to Congress.
With IANS inputs