US senators seek accountability for deaths of nine Americans in West Bank

A group of US senators is preparing to introduce a resolution requiring the State Department to report to Congress on rising violence in the occupied West Bank, including the deaths of nine American citizens in recent years.

Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine and independent Senator Bernie Sanders announced the initiative on Thursday alongside eight other lawmakers. They plan to introduce the measure when the Senate reconvenes.

The proposed resolution would seek information about investigations into the deaths of Americans allegedly killed by violent Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces. It would also require a broader assessment of human rights conditions in the West Bank, including the treatment and detention of Palestinian children.

The lawmakers said nine Americans had been killed in the territory in recent years, while others had been detained. They accused both the Israeli and US governments of failing to ensure accountability or justice in these cases.

Van Hollen said the administration had repeatedly described the safety of Americans abroad as one of its highest priorities. The families of those killed, the American public and Congress therefore deserved answers about the deaths and the wider escalation in violence, he added.

The proposed measure is a Section 502B privileged resolution under the Foreign Assistance Act. If adopted, it would compel the State Department to provide Congress with information about the human rights record of a country receiving US security assistance.