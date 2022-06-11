US 'shuns' Covid test for international travellers from June 12

According to the CDC, vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers had to get a Covid test done before they entered the US to date.



The only exceptions were children under two years old, who did not have to be tested.



The UK also allows travellers not to take "any Covid-19 tests" upon their arrival in England. Countries like Mexico, Norway, and Switzerland have a similar lack of requirements.



Meanwhile, two new Omicron sub-variants are on the rise in the US, adding to concern of health experts whether they may fuel a summer surge in Covid-19 cases.