US shuts down 200 illegal online pharmacies

US drug enforcement authorities have shut down more than 200 illegal online pharmacy websites linked to an India-based criminal network accused of fuelling deadly overdoses across the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said on Wednesday.

The agency said the websites were operated by a transnational criminal organisation under investigation since 2022 and were allegedly connected to at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses in the US.

Beginning 27 January, DEA field offices nationwide launched coordinated enforcement actions that led to the arrest of four individuals. Authorities also issued five Immediate Suspension Orders and one Order to Show Cause against DEA registrants — administrative measures aimed at protecting public health and safety.

Federal officials said the operation dismantled more than 200 online pharmacies accused of processing hundreds of thousands of orders for diverted prescription drugs and counterfeit pills, many of which were sold without valid prescriptions.