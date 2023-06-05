US slams China for 'unsafe' manoeuvres in Taiwan Strait

According to the US, the Chinese ship came within 150 yards of the USS Chung-Hoon.



"Chung-Hoon maintained course and slowed to 10 knots to avoid a collision," the US statement said.



The Chinese ship acted in an "unsafe manner" and "violated the maritime 'rules of the road' of safe passage in international waters", it said.



Canadian commander, Capt. Paul Mountford, called the action of the Chinese ship "not professional", while a senior US defence official said: "Actions speak louder than words, and the dangerous behaviour we've seen from the PLA around the strait, in the South and East China Seas, and beyond really says it all."