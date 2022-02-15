US state sues Meta over Facebook facial recognition tech

The US state of Texas has sued Meta for using its facial recognition technology without users' consent, seeking financial damages.



Texas Attorney General Paxton sued Facebook (now known as Meta) for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of state law.



"Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one's safety and well-being," Paxton said in a statement late on Monday.



"This is yet another example of Big Tech's deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texansa¿ privacy and security."