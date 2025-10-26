US strategic relations with Pakistan not at expense of ties with India: Rubio

The US sees an opportunity to expand strategic relationship with Pakistan but it will not be at the expense of its historic and important ties with India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

Ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Rubio, referring to India's energy ties with Russia, said New Delhi has already expressed a desire to diversify its procurement of crude oil.

The US secretary of state was interacting with journalists ahead of his trip to Malaysia for the ASEAN summit.

Rubio, to a question on the US' ties with Pakistan, New Delhi is "concerned for obvious reasons".

"But, I think they (India) have to understand we have to have relations with a lot of different countries. We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan," he said.

"I think the Indians are very mature when it comes to diplomacy and things of that nature. Look, they have some relationships with countries that we don't have relationships with. So, it's part of a mature, pragmatic foreign policy," he said.