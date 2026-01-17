US tariff shock batters Coimbatore–Tirupur industries; job losses mount

The blow to exports has been equally severe. According to Dhanabalan, vice-president for apparel export operations and business development at a private mill, annual textile exports from Coimbatore and Tirupur to the US once touched $1.7 billion. “Today,” he said, “nearly a billion dollars of that has vanished.”

“If the 50 per cent tariff continues,” he warned, “textile exports to the US could become virtually nil within a year.”

Beyond the headline levy lies an even heavier burden. Exporters note that the tariff stacks atop existing duties, all folded into the delivered duty paid (DDP) price — sharply inflating the final cost of Indian goods on American shelves. In contrast, competitors such as China and Bangladesh enjoy a cost advantage of nearly 30 per cent on DDP terms, leaving Indian products struggling to compete.

The anxiety has deepened further amid reports that US President Donald Trump is considering an extraordinary proposal: a 500 per cent tariff on countries that continue to buy Russian oil. For exporters already reeling, the idea borders on catastrophic.

“When a 50 per cent tariff itself is unthinkable, a 500 per cent tariff is simply impossible to absorb,” Dhanabalan said. “If such a proposal becomes reality, exports will fall further and job losses will surge.”

With clouds gathering over the US market, industry leaders are urgently calling for a change in course. They are pressing the Indian government and trade bodies to accelerate efforts to cultivate alternative destinations.

“The European Union and the UK must now be prioritised,” Dhanabalan said, stressing that diversification is no longer optional but essential for survival.

As global trade tensions escalate and uncertainty stalks export corridors, the fate of Coimbatore and Tirupur’s vast industrial workforce hangs delicately in the balance — a reminder that shifts in distant capitals can reverberate through factory floors thousands of miles away.

With IANS inputs