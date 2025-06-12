US: Texas National Guard ‘on standby’ ahead of immigration raid protests

"I am supportive of people exercising their right to engage in peaceful protest against politics and policies that they disagree with. However, destructive actions or efforts to hurt police is wrong," Watson said in a statement.

"Much of what we see out of Washington is to create fear and chaos -- we should not play into these politics of fear," he added. "Adding to the chaos -- through destruction of property, hurting other people, including police officers, or otherwise -- adds to the problems for those people being targeted while empowering those in Washington who want more pain and chaos."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also emphasised the importance of peaceful demonstrations. "Harris County has a long history of people exercising their right to protest peacefully while respecting opposing viewpoints, and I fully expect Saturday's demonstrations to continue that legacy," Gonzalez said. Much of Houston falls within Harris County.

In San Antonio, police chief William McManus confirmed that National Guard personnel have been sent to the city. However, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, a Democrat, said he had not been consulted about the deployment.

"But I have full faith and confidence in our community to exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully," Nirenberg said.

Protests against the immigration raids began last week in Los Angeles and have since spread nationwide.

On Monday, California sued the Trump administration after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles -- without the state's permission -- in response to the protests.