US to impose further costs on Iran for crackdown against protesters: Biden

Responding to a question, the press secretary said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the best way to address the nuclear problem with Iran.



"As long as we believe pursuing JCPOA talks is in the US national security interest, we will do so," she said, adding that the US will continue to use other tools to address other problems with Iran's behaviour.



The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States plus Germany and the European Union.



Under its terms, Iran agreed to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to more extensive international inspections in exchange for billions of dollars worth of sanctions relief.