The United States has completed the withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, ending a 23-year military presence that began with the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and later resumed in 2014 to fight the Islamic State.

The final US forces left mainly from an airbase in Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region on 30 September, formally ending the latest chapter of the American military presence in Iraq. The US military described the departure as the conclusion of its 12-year mission against ISIS.

The withdrawal does not end US-Iraq security ties. Washington is expected to continue targeted training and intelligence support, while the two countries retain cooperation in counterterrorism, information exchange and economic affairs.

The latest departure follows the US withdrawal of 2011, after which American forces returned in 2014 when ISIS captured Mosul and large areas of Iraq and Syria. ISIS lost its territorial strongholds in Iraq by 2017, although the group continues to operate through clandestine networks. Pasted text

Security burden shifts to Iraq

The withdrawal places greater responsibility on Iraqi security institutions to prevent an ISIS resurgence, protect critical infrastructure and maintain control over the use of force.

The continued presence of ISIS sleeper cells remains a concern. The US military has said Iraqi security forces now have the capacity to manage threats independently, while Washington will continue counter-ISIS operations from neighbouring Syria.

Another challenge is the Popular Mobilisation Forces, or PMU, an umbrella of armed formations created to fight ISIS in 2014 and later incorporated into Iraq's formal security architecture.

The source material says Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi has stressed that the state must remain the ultimate authority over war and peace and that weapons must remain under constitutional institutions. He had pledged to disarm powerful Iran-aligned militias by 30 September, but several groups rejected the deadline. The broader process of bringing armed groups under state control could continue until June 2027.