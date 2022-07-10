US urges Sri Lankan political fraternity to work quickly to achieve economic and political stability

Rajapaksa has historically endured a thorny relationship with the United States over the dismissal of allegations of war crimes during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war.



Nevertheless, Washington has over the past two months offered USD 120 million in new financing for Sri Lankan small and medium-sized businesses, a USD 27 million contribution to Sri Lanka's dairy industry and USD 5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis.



The United States has also committed USD 6 million in new grants to provide livelihood assistance to vulnerable populations, and technical assistance on financial reform that will help stabilise the economy.



Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.