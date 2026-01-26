US used secret weapon to disable Venezuelan equipment in Maduro raid: Trump

President Donald Trump has revealed that the United States used a classified wonder-weapon he calls the 'Discombobulator' during its operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — a claim that manages to sound simultaneously top secret and suspiciously like something a Saturday morning cartoon villain might shout before pushing a big red button.

In a Friday, 24 January interview with the New York Post, Trump confirmed reports that the US possesses a pulsed-energy device and declared, with his trademark blend of secrecy and over-sharing: “The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it.”

He then proceeded to talk about it, asserting that the weapon disabled Venezuelan defences: “They never got their rockets off… They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked.”

Trump has previously claimed the US managed to shut off most of the lights in Caracas during the raid, though — naturally — would not explain how. Apparently the Discombobulator has auxiliary mood-lighting settings.

The president also renewed his vow to strike drug cartels, not just in South America but potentially “anywhere”, including north across the border: “We know their routes. We know everything about them… We’re going to hit the cartels.” Asked directly if that included Central America or Mexico, he replied: “Could be anywhere.”