US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine

They discussed efforts to reinforce the defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank and underlined the continued close coordination among allies and partners, including on readiness to impose severe consequences on Russia should it choose further military escalation, the White House said.



During the White House news conference, Jean-Pierre said they are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time.



We will not comment on any details of our intelligence information except that it could begin this week, despite a lot of speculation that it would happen after the Olympic. It remains unclear which path Russia will choose to take, she said.