US: Wildfires in Utah scorching tens of thousands acres of land

Four large wildfires burning in Utah, US, have scorched tens of thousands of acres of land as of Monday and forced evacuations from homes and campsites, authorities said.



According to InciWeb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system in the US, the Halfway Hill Fire, first reported in the Fishlake National Forest on Friday, had burned down 10,417 acres (42.2 sq km) of land as of Sunday night, Xinhua news agency reported.



Residents of the Virginia Hills subdivision were evacuated for the blaze.