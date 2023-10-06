US will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

The US very much appreciates its defence ties with India and will continue to foster partnership with the country in the area, the Pentagon has said.

The remarks by Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder came during a news conference on Thursday, 5 October.

“We very much appreciate our relationship with India on a defence level. We continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India and that is something that I think you'll continue to see us do going forward,” Ryder said.

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above USD 20 billion.

Responding to a question, Ryder said China remains the “pacing challenge” for the Department of Defence.

“We do appreciate the partnership that we have with India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region when it comes to preserving individual nations' sovereignty and abiding by the international rules-based order that has preserved peace and stability for many years,” he said.