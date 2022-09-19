US will defend Taiwan if China attacks: Biden

US President Joe Biden has reiterated that Washington will defend Taiwan in the event of an "unprecedented attack" by China.

During a CBS News interview on Sunday, Biden was asked "what should Chinese President Xi know about your commitment to Taiwan?", to which the President replied: "We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago... And that there's one China policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence.

"We are not moving, we're not encouraging their being independent. We're not... That's their decision."