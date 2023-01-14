Uyghurs condemn visit to Xinjiang by Muslim delegation

"Here we look at all Muslims as Chinese. They should be proud of Chinese nationals," Al Nuaimi was quoted as saying in a report by China's CGTN on Wednesday.



China's Xinjiang policy has included intrusive surveillance, religious restrictions, the destruction of mosques, arbitrary arrests, and the detention of an estimated 1.8 million mostly Muslim Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in a vast network of internment camps and prisons. Some have been subjected to sexual assaults, forced labour and forced sterilizations, RFA reported.



Though the US and other Western nations have denounced China's actions, major Muslim countries have defended the Xinjiang policy, as a result of Beijing's economic and diplomatic power and their increasing indebtedness to China, critics said.



"Unfortunately, due to the benefit they get from China, the Muslim world is ignoring China's atrocity toward Uyghurs and not seeing its ethnic genocidal crime, said Mustafa Akyol, a Turkish writer and journalist who is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute's Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity, RFA reported.



"They are willing to accept China's interpretation and trying to improve their relations with China," he said.



Maya Wang, associate director in the Asia division at Human Rights Watch, said the Chinese government has used Muslim governments and Islamic scholars to whitewash its abuses.