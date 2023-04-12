Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness April 30 referendum

Uzbekistan has invited India's Election Commission to witness a "historic" referendum it is holding on April 30 on a series of amendments to the country's Constitution.

Uzbekistan's ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov said on Tuesday that constitutions of 190 countries, including that of India, were studied to bring in holistic and comprehensive changes to the Constitution of the country.

In an address at a seminar on constitutional reforms, Akhatov said his country has witnessed significant reforms in the last few years under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the changes to the Constitution has been part of the overall initiative.