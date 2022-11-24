Vaccinated people now make majority of Covid deaths in US: Report

"My message, and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you're eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community," Fauci said.



"I urge you to visit vaccine.gov to find a location where you can easily get an updated vaccine, and please do it as soon as possible."



Older people were always especially vulnerable and now make up a higher proportion of Covid fatalities than ever before in the pandemic, reports Scientific American.



Today in the US, about 335 people will die from Covid -- a disease for which there are highly effective vaccines, treatments and precautions, it added.



"Covid deaths among people aged 65 and older more than doubled between April and July this year, rising by 125 per cent," according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.



The World Health Organization reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in recent Covid-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago, but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as new variants continue to rise.



Overall, the WHO has reported 629 million cases and 6.5 million deaths linked to the pandemic.