Vaccinated warehouse workers can now work unmasked, says Amazon

Meta said in January that it would require the booster vaccine for employees when they return to the office on March 28. The policy updates the previous guideline from July requiring Meta employees to be vaccinated.



Apple employees are required to show proof that they have received the vaccine and a booster (within four weeks of eligibility) before entering their workplace, the report said.



Those who can not present proof of vaccination have to show a negative antigen test before entering the workplace.



Google also requires anyone wanting to work in-office regularly to get weekly Covid tests and has asked employees to disclose their vaccination status and wear surgical-grade masks inside.