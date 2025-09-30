Vandalism at London Gandhi statue draws strong condemnation from India
Officials discovered disturbing graffiti on the plinth of the iconic bronze statue
The High Commission of India has strongly condemned the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square in London, just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on 2 October.
Officials discovered disturbing graffiti on the plinth of the iconic bronze statue, which depicts the Father of the Nation in a seated meditative pose. The Indian mission reported the incident to local authorities and is coordinating on-site efforts to restore the monument.
In a statement, the High Commission said: “We are deeply saddened and strongly condemn this shameful act of vandalism. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site to restore the statue to its original dignity.”
Gandhi Jayanti, observed internationally as the International Day of Non-Violence, is marked at Tavistock Square each year with floral tributes and recitals of Gandhiji’s favourite bhajans.
The bronze statue was unveiled in 1968 with the support of the India League, commemorating Gandhi’s time as a law student at nearby University College London. The plinth bears the inscription: “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948”.
The Metropolitan Police and Camden Council authorities have confirmed they are investigating the act of vandalism.
With PTI Inputs
