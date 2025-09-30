Vandalism at London Gandhi statue draws strong condemnation from India

In a statement, the High Commission said: “We are deeply saddened and strongly condemn this shameful act of vandalism. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site to restore the statue to its original dignity.”

Gandhi Jayanti, observed internationally as the International Day of Non-Violence, is marked at Tavistock Square each year with floral tributes and recitals of Gandhiji’s favourite bhajans.

The bronze statue was unveiled in 1968 with the support of the India League, commemorating Gandhi’s time as a law student at nearby University College London. The plinth bears the inscription: “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948”.

The Metropolitan Police and Camden Council authorities have confirmed they are investigating the act of vandalism.

With PTI Inputs