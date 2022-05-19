Vax post-infection can lower symptoms of long Covid: Study

They analysed data for 28,356 adults aged 18-69 years who received at least one Covid vaccine dose after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and tracked the presence of long Covid symptoms over a seven month follow-up period (February to September 2021).



Long Covid symptoms of any severity were reported by 6,729 participants (24 per cent) at least once during follow-up.



The researchers noted as the study is observational, "causality cannot be inferred".



But, "our results suggest that vaccination of people previously infected may be associated with a reduction in the burden of long Covid on population health, at least in the first few months after vaccination," the researchers said.



They call for further research into the long term relationship between vaccination and long Covid, and studies "to understand the biological mechanisms underpinning any improvements in symptoms after vaccination, which may contribute to the development of therapeutics for long Covid."