Venezuela quake death toll rises to 2,954, with 16,592 injured

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that devastated Venezuela last week has climbed to 2,954, while 16,592 people have been injured, as rescue teams race against time to search for survivors amid widespread destruction.

The latest figures were announced on Saturday by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, who said 6,462 people have been rescued since the powerful earthquakes struck on 24 June.

The twin quakes, measuring 7.5 and 7.2 on the Richter scale, rocked areas north of Caracas, causing catastrophic damage across the central states of Aragua, Miranda and La Guaira, as well as the western states of Carabobo, Yaracuy and Falcon.

Authorities said 16,209 people have been left homeless, while 856 buildings have been damaged and 190 structures have collapsed, leaving entire communities struggling to recover.

To support those displaced by the disaster, the government has established 80 temporary relief camps, providing shelter and emergency assistance to thousands of affected families.

Search-and-rescue operations remain in full swing, with 29,567 rescuers deployed across the disaster zone, including 3,281 international personnel assisting local emergency teams.