Venezuela launches national rally against US sanctions

The mobilisation is part of a broader national campaign launched on 19 April by acting president Delcy Rodriguez, with rallies and public events held across several states, including Zulia, Tachira and Amazonas. At the launch event, she highlighted the long-term social impact of sanctions, noting that children born during nearly a decade of economic restrictions have faced limited access to basic services and opportunities.

The campaign, featuring marches and outreach programmes nationwide, is set to culminate in a major gathering in Caracas on 1 May.

The mobilisation comes amid evolving US–Venezuela relations. Washington recently eased certain restrictions and removed sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez, a move she welcomed as a step toward normalising ties and boosting economic cooperation. At the same time, broader sanctions remain in place, continuing to shape Venezuela’s economic and political landscape.

With IANS inputs