Venezuela President to stand trial on criminal charges in US: Senator Mike Lee

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will stand trial on criminal charges in the United States after being taken into custody by US authorities, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday.

In a series of public remarks, Lee said Maduro had been arrested by US personnel and would be prosecuted in US courts. The senator said he had spoken with Marco Rubio, who briefed him on the operation and the legal process that would follow.

According to Lee, the recent US military action in Venezuela was carried out to facilitate the arrest and ensure the safety of those executing the warrant. He said the objective of the operation had been achieved and that no further military action was anticipated now that Maduro was in US custody.

The senator’s remarks came amid reports of a sudden escalation involving US military activity in Venezuela, including explosions reported in parts of Caracas in the early hours of Saturday. US President Donald Trump said earlier that Maduro and his wife had been removed from Venezuela following the operation.

Maduro has been under indictment in the United States since 2020 on charges including narcotics trafficking and related criminal conspiracies. US authorities have alleged that he was involved in activities aimed at flooding the United States with illegal drugs, accusations that Maduro has repeatedly denied, calling them politically motivated.