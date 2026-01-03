Venezuela President to stand trial on criminal charges in US: Senator Mike Lee
Republican senator says Venezuelan president is in US custody and will face prosecution in American courts; Caracas yet to officially confirm developments
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will stand trial on criminal charges in the United States after being taken into custody by US authorities, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday.
In a series of public remarks, Lee said Maduro had been arrested by US personnel and would be prosecuted in US courts. The senator said he had spoken with Marco Rubio, who briefed him on the operation and the legal process that would follow.
According to Lee, the recent US military action in Venezuela was carried out to facilitate the arrest and ensure the safety of those executing the warrant. He said the objective of the operation had been achieved and that no further military action was anticipated now that Maduro was in US custody.
The senator’s remarks came amid reports of a sudden escalation involving US military activity in Venezuela, including explosions reported in parts of Caracas in the early hours of Saturday. US President Donald Trump said earlier that Maduro and his wife had been removed from Venezuela following the operation.
Maduro has been under indictment in the United States since 2020 on charges including narcotics trafficking and related criminal conspiracies. US authorities have alleged that he was involved in activities aimed at flooding the United States with illegal drugs, accusations that Maduro has repeatedly denied, calling them politically motivated.
The Venezuelan government has not formally confirmed Maduro’s arrest or his whereabouts. Senior officials in Caracas have questioned the US claims and demanded official clarification, while warning that any foreign action against the country’s leadership would be viewed as an act of aggression.
The developments mark a dramatic escalation in long-running tensions between Washington and Caracas. The United States has for years imposed sanctions on the Maduro government, accused it of human rights abuses and democratic backsliding, and backed opposition efforts to challenge his rule. Venezuela, in turn, has accused the US of attempting to engineer regime change and violating its sovereignty.
Legal experts say that if Maduro is indeed produced before a US court, the proceedings would be unprecedented, raising complex questions about jurisdiction, international law and the immunity traditionally enjoyed by sitting heads of state.
As of Saturday, there was no independent confirmation of Maduro’s transfer to the United States, and officials in Caracas continued to dispute the version of events presented by US lawmakers.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines