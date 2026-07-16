Venezuela quake toll soars to 4,829 as thousands remain displaced

Three weeks after two powerful earthquakes ripped through central Venezuela, the scale of the devastation continues to grow, with the death toll rising to 4,829 and thousands of survivors still struggling in the aftermath.

Venezuelan National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said Wednesday that the number of injured remains at 16,740, as rescue teams continue operations across the worst-hit regions.

Authorities have established 106 temporary camps to shelter 20,857 people left homeless by the disaster, while more than 63,000 personnel remain engaged in search, rescue and relief efforts, according to figures shared by Rodriguez on social media.

The country has recorded 1,284 aftershocks since the twin earthquakes struck on 24 June, keeping communities on edge and complicating recovery efforts.

The powerful tremors, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, caused widespread destruction across central Venezuela, with the coastal state of La Guaira emerging as the worst-affected area.

Thousands forced into shelters

As the humanitarian response expands, thousands of displaced residents have been moved into temporary shelters.

Vice-president for Social Affairs Hector Rodriguez said earlier that 18,437 people affected by the earthquakes had been relocated to 94 temporary camps.

La Guaira alone is sheltering 10,981 survivors, while Caracas is providing refuge to 6,133 people and the central state of Miranda is housing 1,323 displaced residents.

Emergency teams continue to assess damage, provide medical support and distribute essential supplies as authorities prepare for the long road to reconstruction.