Venezuela quake toll soars to 4,829 as thousands remain displaced
Emergency teams assess damage and provide aid as Venezuela begins the long road to recovery
Three weeks after two powerful earthquakes ripped through central Venezuela, the scale of the devastation continues to grow, with the death toll rising to 4,829 and thousands of survivors still struggling in the aftermath.
Venezuelan National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said Wednesday that the number of injured remains at 16,740, as rescue teams continue operations across the worst-hit regions.
Authorities have established 106 temporary camps to shelter 20,857 people left homeless by the disaster, while more than 63,000 personnel remain engaged in search, rescue and relief efforts, according to figures shared by Rodriguez on social media.
The country has recorded 1,284 aftershocks since the twin earthquakes struck on 24 June, keeping communities on edge and complicating recovery efforts.
The powerful tremors, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, caused widespread destruction across central Venezuela, with the coastal state of La Guaira emerging as the worst-affected area.
Thousands forced into shelters
As the humanitarian response expands, thousands of displaced residents have been moved into temporary shelters.
Vice-president for Social Affairs Hector Rodriguez said earlier that 18,437 people affected by the earthquakes had been relocated to 94 temporary camps.
La Guaira alone is sheltering 10,981 survivors, while Caracas is providing refuge to 6,133 people and the central state of Miranda is housing 1,323 displaced residents.
Emergency teams continue to assess damage, provide medical support and distribute essential supplies as authorities prepare for the long road to reconstruction.
Global aid pours in
Venezuela has received humanitarian assistance from 28 countries as international support continues to reach communities devastated by the disaster.
Acting president Delcy Rodriguez expressed gratitude for the global response while visiting a collection centre in Caracas, where more than 2,000 tonnes of donated supplies are being sorted before being sent to temporary camps.
"Venezuela never tires of thanking the countries, the peoples of the world, and the governments of the world that have offered a helping hand," she said.
Rodriguez said the assistance would help affected communities rebuild and recover, adding that Venezuela was focused on looking ahead and restoring damaged areas.
As aftershocks continue and thousands remain displaced, the focus is now shifting from rescue operations to a massive recovery effort aimed at rebuilding homes, restoring infrastructure and helping survivors return to normal life.
With IANS inputs