Verdict in shooting down of MH17 flight due on Nov 17

A Dutch court has set a date for a verdict against the four people accused of the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine which claimed the lives of 298 people eight years ago.

The verdict is to be announced on on November 17, the court said in The Hague on Monday.

The Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down in July 2014 above eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, dpa news agency reported.