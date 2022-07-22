Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

His father was a prominent figure in the leftist socialist movement in the British era prior to the country's independence in 1948. The MEP became the ruling alliance in 1956.



Gunawardena entered parliament for the first time in 1983 from the populous Colombo suburb of Maharagama and became a leading opposition figure until 1994.



He became a Cabinet minister for the first time in 2000. He continued in senior cabinet positions until 2015.



He is a widower and has one son, who is also a Member of Parliament.