Vice Media lays off over 100 employees, shuts World News brand

Vice Media is laying off more than 100 employees as part of restructuring its global organisations, along with shutting down its Vice News Tonight broadcast, reports said.



According to The Wall Street Journal, the embattled media company has been looking to sell itself for several months.



"We are transforming VICE News to better withstand market realities and more closely align with how and where we see our audiences engaging with our content most," co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said in a note to staff seen by WSJ.