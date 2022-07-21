Video shows army tanks deployed in China to stop people from withdrawing money from bank; netizens react
A newly surfaced video from Henan shows a long queue of armoured tanks deployed on the street of China to prevent the citizens from getting to the bank to withdraw their own money
A newly surfaced video shows a long queue of armoured tanks deployed on the street of China to prevent the citizens from getting to the bank branch on the opposite side to withdraw their money. As the camera pans, the tanks can be seen covering the entire block, pushing the agitated protestors to the sidewalks.
This comes amid the ongoing protest in the country’s Henan Province after the announcement by the “Henan branch of the Bank of China that savings of depositors in their branch are ‘investment products’ and cannot be withdrawn”, The Economic Times reported.
This is said to be one of the worst banking crisis to hit China in recent years. As per the report by NDTV, “40 billion yuan (US $6 billion) in deposits have disappeared” and locals have been protesting since then to access their own savings.
As the video of the incident went viral, netizens couldn’t help but see this as a grim reminder of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre when army troops and armoured tanks were sent by China leaders to clear the then ongoing massive protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square by students.
One user calls it, “TiananmenSquareMassacre Part 2”.
Another user called out their "fiat system" as he wrote, "China does not play around!!! Protecting banks by tanks!!! Fiat system is broken and finished!!!..."
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines