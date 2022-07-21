Video shows army tanks deployed in China to stop people from withdrawing money from bank; netizens react

A newly surfaced video shows a long queue of armoured tanks deployed on the street of China to prevent the citizens from getting to the bank branch on the opposite side to withdraw their money. As the camera pans, the tanks can be seen covering the entire block, pushing the agitated protestors to the sidewalks.

This comes amid the ongoing protest in the country’s Henan Province after the announcement by the “Henan branch of the Bank of China that savings of depositors in their branch are ‘investment products’ and cannot be withdrawn”, The Economic Times reported.