Vietnam reopens int'l air routes

There are currently 370 international flights from or to Vietnam per week each way, compared to a high of 4,185 in the 2019 winter flight schedule, the transport official said.



Meanwhile, six local carriers, namely Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Vasco, are operating 56 domestic air routes with 2,570 flights per week each way, down two routes and 217 flights from the pre-pandemic schedule in 2019.



Road and railway transport has basically returned to normal, but the passenger traffic hasn't recovered due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic, Ngoc added.