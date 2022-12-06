Violence, harassment at work affect nearly 23% of people globally: ILO

Globally, 17.9 per cent of employed men and women said they had experienced psychological violence and harassment in their working life, and 8.5 per cent had faced physical violence and harassment, with more men than women experiencing this.



According to the survey, 6.3 per cent of the respondents reported facing sexual violence and harassment, with women being particularly exposed.



The groups that the survey found most likely to be affected by different types of violence and harassment included youth, migrant workers, and salaried women and men.



Young women were twice as likely as young men to have faced sexual violence and harassment, and migrant women were almost twice as likely as non-migrant women to report sexual violence and harassment.



More than three out of five victims said they had experienced violence and harassment at work multiple times, and for the majority, the most recent incident took place within the last five years.